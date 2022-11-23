Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Hyundai Elantra

935 KM

Details Description Features

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

778-608-5643

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai Elantra

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/ CarPlay, Android Auto, Rearview Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/ CarPlay, Android Auto, Rearview Camera

Location

Clutch

5400 Minoru Blvd, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B3

778-608-5643

  1. 9342607
  2. 9342607
  3. 9342607
  4. 9342607
  5. 9342607
  6. 9342607
  7. 9342607
  8. 9342607
  9. 9342607
  10. 9342607
  11. 9342607
  12. 9342607
  13. 9342607
  14. 9342607
  15. 9342607
  16. 9342607
  17. 9342607
  18. 9342607
  19. 9342607
  20. 9342607
  21. 9342607
  22. 9342607
  23. 9342607
  24. 9342607
  25. 9342607
  26. 9342607
  27. 9342607
  28. 9342607
  29. 9342607
  30. 9342607
  31. 9342607
  32. 9342607
  33. 9342607
  34. 9342607
  35. 9342607
  36. 9342607
  37. 9342607
  38. 9342607
  39. 9342607
  40. 9342607
  41. 9342607
  42. 9342607
  43. 9342607
  44. 9342607
  45. 9342607
  46. 9342607
  47. 9342607
  48. 9342607
  49. 9342607
  50. 9342607
  51. 9342607
  52. 9342607
  53. 9342607
  54. 9342607
  55. 9342607
  56. 9342607
  57. 9342607
  58. 9342607
  59. 9342607
  60. 9342607
  61. 9342607
  62. 9342607
  63. 9342607
  64. 9342607
  65. 9342607
  66. 9342607
  67. 9342607
  68. 9342607
  69. 9342607
  70. 9342607
  71. 9342607
  72. 9342607
  73. 9342607
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

935KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9342607
  • Stock #: 15425
  • VIN: KMHLM4AG0PU413992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 15425
  • Mileage 935 KM

Vehicle Description

We are an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car-shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with 360-degree photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars come with a 90-day / 6,000km warranty, free to-your-door delivery, and are backed by a 10-day / 750km money-back guarantee. List prices do not include tax or $599 Clutch Vehicle Preparation Fee.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Blind Spot Assist
Push Button Start
Rearview Camera
Lane Following Assist
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Proximity Keyless Entry
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
8" Touchscreen
Manually Adjustable Front Seats
Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keeping Assist
Premium Cloth Surfaces

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2020 Honda Pilot Tou...
 23,598 KM
$46,490 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Renegade T...
 89,348 KM
$22,490 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Tundra S...
 77,214 KM
$35,740 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

Clutch

Clutch

BC

5400 Minoru Blvd, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B3

Call Dealer

778-608-XXXX

(click to show)

778-608-5643

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory