2023 Hyundai KONA

26,058 KM

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai KONA

Electric Preferred/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

12970410

2023 Hyundai KONA

Electric Preferred/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
26,058KM
VIN KM8K23AG9PU176396

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,058 KM

2023 HYUNDAI KONA 

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Apple Carplay 

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Power Window& Locks

- Voice Control

- FM/AM Radio

- Bluetooth Technology

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*



Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca)
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL (ACC)
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Charge Port Door
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual adjustable front seats

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Black Bodyside Insert
Wheels w/Silver w/Painted Accents
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Tires: P215/55R17 AS Low Rolling Resistance
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 150 kW Electric Motor -inc: 64.0 kWh battery
7.981 Axle Ratio

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
9 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and1 Hr Charge Time @ 440V
160 kgs
Transmission: Single-Speed Reduction Gear -inc: paddle shifters for regenerative braking
Drive Mode Select (DMS) and shift-by-wire
Lithium Polymer (lipo) Traction Battery w/7.2 kW Onboard Charger

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2023 Hyundai KONA