2023 Jeep Wrangler

79 KM

Details

$75,375

+ tax & licensing
$75,375

+ taxes & licensing

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

604-273-7521

2023 Jeep Wrangler

2023 Jeep Wrangler

4xe NO ACCIDENTS ONE OWNER LOW KM

2023 Jeep Wrangler

4xe NO ACCIDENTS ONE OWNER LOW KM

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$75,375

+ taxes & licensing

79KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9246163
  Stock #: P500786
  VIN: 1C4JJXP64PW500786

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 79 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Hydro Blue Pearl Coat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Front Heated Seats, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Quick Order Package 29P Sahara, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. Recent Arrival! NO ACCIDENTS ONE OWNER LOW KM 2.0L I4 DOHC 8-Speed Automatic 4WD Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep wants to BUY YOUR CAR. That's right! 1. Bring your vehicle by and let us do a no hassle, market evaluation. 2. Bring by any documents that may increase the value or your vehicle. 3. Pick up a check. It's that easy. Find out why so many others have sold us their personal vehicle. Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep would like to invite you to experience our Market Value Pricing. Come see why so many people have saved money by purchasing from us. Let us show you why you made the right decision to come here. At Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep, WE BUY CARS. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green Fee applicable to all used vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

