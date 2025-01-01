Menu
<p><p><strong>2023 Kia EV6 <span> </span>RWD LONG RANGE</strong></p><p><strong>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</strong></p><p><strong>CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL</strong><br></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>Highlight Feature:</strong></p><p><strong>-Navigation System</strong></p><p><strong>- Heated Seats</strong></p><p><strong>- Heated Steering Wheels</strong></p><p><strong>- Back-up Camera& Parking Sensor</strong></p><p><strong>- Apple Carplay & Android Auto</strong></p><p><strong>- Lane Keeping Assists</strong></p><p><strong>- Pre- collision System</strong></p><p><strong>- Blind Spot Monitor</strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>- Adaptive Cruise Control</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>- Heated </span></strong></strong></strong></strong><span><strong>Mirrors</strong></span></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Voice Control</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong>- Bluetooth Technology</strong></p><p><strong>- FM/AM Radio</strong></p><p><strong>- CD Player</strong></p><p><strong>- And Much More  </strong></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1755389503428_08591286024741296 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p>

2023 Kia EV6

90,077 KM

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia EV6

RWD Long Range/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

12874628

2023 Kia EV6

RWD Long Range/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

90,077KM
VIN KNDC34LA0P5095687

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,077 KM

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Lane Following Assist (LFA)
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear View Monitor w/Parking Guidance-Dynamic (RVM w/PG) Back-Up Camera

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Full Carpet Floor Covering
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Charge Port Door
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Smart Cruise Control with stop & go (SCC w/S&G)

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wing Spoiler
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Tires: 235/55R19
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
10.65 Axle Ratio
Transmission: Single-Speed Reduction Gear Auto -inc: shift-by-wire and drive mode select
Engine: 225HP Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display

GVWR: 2
Wheels: 19 Alloy
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
68 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V
1.22 Hrs Charge Time @ 440V and 77.4 kWh Capacity
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
8.7 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V
Lithium Polymer (lipo) Traction Battery w/10.9 kW Onboard Charger
335 lbs)
420 kgs (5
1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Heated Front Seats -inc: multi-directional power adjustable driver's seat
driver seat memory function and front seat height adjusters
Mini Overhead Console and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

$32,995

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2023 Kia EV6