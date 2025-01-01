Menu
<p><p><strong>2023 KIA SOUL EV LIMITED</strong></p><p><strong>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</strong></p><p><strong>NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL</strong></p><p><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>Highlight Feature:</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Back-up Camera & Parking Sensors</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Lane Keeping Assists</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Blind Spot Monitor</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Pre-Collision System</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Navigation System</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Voice Control</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Power Sunroof </span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Heated & Ventilated Seats </span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Heated Steering Wheel</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Bluetooth Technology </span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- FM/AM Radio<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1762042749435_6457530214013258 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- CD Player</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Adaptive Cruise Control</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Variable Drive Mode</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- AND MUCH MORE</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><br></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span><strong>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</strong></span></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><br></p>

2023 Kia Soul

62,798 KM

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia Soul

EV EV Limited Auto/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

13136659

2023 Kia Soul

EV EV Limited Auto/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,798KM
VIN KNDJ33A16P7029413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # UC1-7711A
  • Mileage 62,798 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 KIA SOUL EV LIMITED

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL


Highlight Feature:

- Back-up Camera & Parking Sensors

- Lane Keeping Assists

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Pre-Collision System

- Navigation System

- Voice Control

- Power Sunroof 

- Heated & Ventilated Seats 

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Bluetooth Technology 

- FM/AM Radio

- CD Player

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Drive Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Back-Up Alarm
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Charge Port Door
Advanced Smart Cruise Control
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Wheels w/Silver w/Painted Accents
Tires: 215/55R17
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
45-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
7.98 Axle Ratio
Engine: 150kW Perm Magnet AC Synchronous Motor

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Wheels: 17 Alloy
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Piano Black Console Insert
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
59 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V
Chrome Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/7.2 kW Onboard Charger
Heated & Air-Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat w/2-way lumbar and power passenger seat
Transmission: Single-Speed Reduction Gear -inc: shift-by-wire
drive mode select and regenerative braking paddle shifters
9.25 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V
1.08 Hrs Charge Time @ 440V and 64 kWh Capacity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2023 Kia Soul