2023 LEXUS GX460 PREMIUM

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPCETION

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera& Parking Sensor

- Navigation System

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Rear Heated Seats

- Mark Levinson Premium Audio System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Air Suspension

- Apple Carplay

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.



*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2023 Lexus GX

31,665 KM

$73,800

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Lexus GX

GX 460 PREMIUM/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

13162381

2023 Lexus GX

GX 460 PREMIUM/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$73,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,665KM
VIN JTJGM7BX0P5354889

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,665 KM

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Conversation mirror
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Safety Connect (3 year subscription) Tracker System
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

MP3 Player
Voice Activation
aux audio input jack
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Radio w/Seek-Scan
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna
17 Speakers

Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
130 amp alternator
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
64-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
87 L Fuel Tank
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
2 Skid Plates
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 4.6L 8-Cylinder 32V DOHC w/VVT-i
KDSS Front And Rear Active Anti-Roll Bars
Axle Ratio: 3.909
640.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Rear splash guards
Illuminated running boards
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Wheels w/Locks
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P265/60R18
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

GVWR: 2
Radio data system
Genuine wood door panel insert
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Power Fold Into Floor
DVD-Audio and External Memory Control
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Genuine Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
990 kgs (6
592 lbs)

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-XXXX

236-877-4881

$73,800

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

