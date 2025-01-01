$47,989+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Lexus NX
350
2023 Lexus NX
350
Location
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
604-273-5533
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$47,989
+ taxes & licensing
Used
9,203KM
VIN 2T2GGCEZ2PC022256
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 9UBPA22256
- Mileage 9,203 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
LCPO Certified
Ultra Premium
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
2017 Audi Q7 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic 132,098 KM $25,989 + tax & lic
2025 Lexus UXh UX 300h 3,012 KM $45,989 + tax & lic
2023 Lexus IS 300 AWD 23,925 KM $46,989 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
$47,989
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
604-273-5533
2023 Lexus NX