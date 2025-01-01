Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Lexus NX

9,203 KM

Details Features

$47,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Lexus NX

350

Watch This Vehicle
12538732

2023 Lexus NX

350

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

  1. 12538732
  2. 12538732
  3. 12538732
  4. 12538732
  5. 12538732
  6. 12538732
  7. 12538732
  8. 12538732
  9. 12538732
  10. 12538732
  11. 12538732
  12. 12538732
  13. 12538732
  14. 12538732
  15. 12538732
  16. 12538732
  17. 12538732
  18. 12538732
  19. 12538732
  20. 12538732
  21. 12538732
  22. 12538732
  23. 12538732
  24. 12538732
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
9,203KM
VIN 2T2GGCEZ2PC022256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9UBPA22256
  • Mileage 9,203 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

LCPO Certified
Ultra Premium

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

Used 2017 Audi Q7 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Richmond, BC
2017 Audi Q7 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic 132,098 KM $25,989 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Lexus UXh UX 300h for sale in Richmond, BC
2025 Lexus UXh UX 300h 3,012 KM $45,989 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Lexus IS 300 AWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Lexus IS 300 AWD 23,925 KM $46,989 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-5533

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,989

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

2023 Lexus NX