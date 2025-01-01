Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Lexus RX

12,936 KM

Details Features

$62,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Lexus RX

H RX 350h

Watch This Vehicle
12888278

2023 Lexus RX

H RX 350h

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

  1. 12888278
  2. 12888278
  3. 12888278
  4. 12888278
  5. 12888278
  6. 12888278
  7. 12888278
  8. 12888278
  9. 12888278
  10. 12888278
  11. 12888278
  12. 12888278
  13. 12888278
  14. 12888278
  15. 12888278
  16. 12888278
  17. 12888278
  18. 12888278
  19. 12888278
  20. 12888278
  21. 12888278
  22. 12888278
  23. 12888278
  24. 12888278
  25. 12888278
Contact Seller

$62,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
12,936KM
VIN 2T2BBMCAXPC021402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nightfall Mica
  • Interior Colour Birch
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9UBPA21402
  • Mileage 12,936 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Luxury Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

Used 2024 Lexus TXh TX 500h for sale in Richmond, BC
2024 Lexus TXh TX 500h 25,362 KM $80,989 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Rogue SV AWD CVT for sale in Richmond, BC
2019 Nissan Rogue SV AWD CVT 100,650 KM $21,989 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Lexus NX 350 for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Lexus NX 350 23,297 KM $45,989 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-5533

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$62,995

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

2023 Lexus RX