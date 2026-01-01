$47,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Lexus RZ
450e
2023 Lexus RZ
450e
Location
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
604-273-5533
$47,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
26,050KM
VIN JTJAAAAB6PA001050
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ether
- Interior Colour Dapple Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 9UADA01050
- Mileage 26,050 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
PREMIUM PAINT
EXECUTIVE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
$47,998
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
604-273-5533
2023 Lexus RZ