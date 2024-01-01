$35,499+ tax & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-30
GT AWD 2.5L I4 T at
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$35,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
33,814KM
VIN 3MVDMBDY2PM533572
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 33,814 KM
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
2023 Mazda CX-30