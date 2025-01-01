Menu
2023 NISSAN FRONTIER PRO-4X

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION 

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Pre-Collision System

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Heated Seats

- Power Sunroof

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Bluetooth Technology

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2023 Nissan Frontier

44,030 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Nissan Frontier

Crew Cab PRO-4X Standard Bed 4x4/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

12380400

2023 Nissan Frontier

Crew Cab PRO-4X Standard Bed 4x4/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,030KM
VIN 1N6ED1EK3PN643303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,030 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 NISSAN FRONTIER PRO-4X

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION 

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Pre-Collision System

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Heated Seats

- Power Sunroof

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Bluetooth Technology

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
ADAPTIVE
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power adjustable driver seat and 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat
Genuine Wood Gear Shifter Material
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Intelligent Forward Collision Warning with AEB
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Tire Pressure Monitoring (TPMS) with individual display Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Off-Road Suspension
80 L Fuel Tank
3 Skid Plates
Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Axle Ratio 3.692
558.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Engine: 3.8L V6 w/DIG -inc: idle start/stop

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Black fender flares
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P265/70R17 AT
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Siriusxm Traffic/Premium Traffic - Nissanconnect Services Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Dashboard Storage
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Wi-Fi Hotspot
NissanConnect Services
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
electronic compass in navigation system
over-the-air (OTA) updating for headunit firmware
Wheels: 17 Painted PRO-4X Alloy
Bluetooth streaming (audio or text message)
voice recognition for audio features
Siri Eyes Free and SiriusXM radio w/advanced audio features
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) w/Rear Automatic Braking (RAB)
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
727 kgs (6
012 lbs)
Radio: AM/FM w/6 Speakers & Navigation -inc: 9 colour touch-screen display w/Android Auto/wireless Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2023 Nissan Frontier