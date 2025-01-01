Menu
2023 PROSCHE MACAN GTS

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera& Parking Sensor

- Navigation System

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Bose Sound System

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Air Suspension 

- Sport Chrono

- Memory Seats

- FM/AM Radio

- Bluetooth Technology

- Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.



*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2023 Porsche Macan

25,070 KM

Details Description Features

$94,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Porsche Macan

GTS AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle
12557378

2023 Porsche Macan

GTS AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$94,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25,070KM
VIN WP1AF2A55PLB55529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,070 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Memory Settings Include
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Engine Oil Cooler
Permanent locking hubs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
75 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Regenerative Alternator
92-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
4.67 AXLE RATIO
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.9L Twin-Turbo V6
584.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Bodyside Insert
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels w/Black Accents w/Locks
Collapsible Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
580 kgs (5
689 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$94,995

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2023 Porsche Macan