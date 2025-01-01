$76,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Porsche Macan
S
2023 Porsche Macan
S
Location
Kuroki Autohaus ltd
4000 No. 3 Rd #3120, Richmond, BC V6X 0J8
604-551-5297
$76,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,000KM
VIN WP1AG2A57PLB41659
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kuroki Autohaus ltd
2023 Porsche Macan S 15,000 KM $76,500 + tax & lic
2024 Mercedes-Benz C-Class CLE 300 150 KM $69,000 + tax & lic
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 16,500 KM $50,500 + tax & lic
Email Kuroki Autohaus ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kuroki Autohaus ltd
4000 No. 3 Rd #3120, Richmond, BC V6X 0J8
Call Dealer
604-551-XXXX(click to show)
$76,500
+ taxes & licensing>
Kuroki Autohaus ltd
604-551-5297
2023 Porsche Macan