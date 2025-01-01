2023 Porsche Macan

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2023 MACAN AWD </p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>NO ACCIDENT, PREMIUM PLUS, BC LOCAL</p><p>HIGHLINE FUTURE:</p><p>- Navigation System</p><p>- <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1758930345840_13973704946975374 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><span> </span>Backup Camera& Parking Sensor</p><p>- Blind Spot Monitor</p><p>- Heated& Ventilation Seats</p><p>- Heated Steering Wheels</p><p>- Rear Heated Seats</p><p>- Lane Keeping Assists</p><p>- Panoramic Sunroof</p><p>- Bose Premium Sounds System</p><p>- Memory Seats</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Power Lift Gate</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- Traction Control</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><p><br></p>

2023 Porsche Macan

28,531 KM

Details Description Features

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Porsche Macan

AWD/ PREMIUM PKG/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle
13173977

2023 Porsche Macan

AWD/ PREMIUM PKG/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 13173977
  2. 13173977
  3. 13173977
  4. 13173977
  5. 13173977
  6. 13173977
  7. 13173977
  8. 13173977
  9. 13173977
  10. 13173977
  11. 13173977
  12. 13173977
  13. 13173977
  14. 13173977
  15. 13173977
  16. 13173977
  17. 13173977
  18. 13173977
  19. 13173977
  20. 13173977
  21. 13173977
  22. 13173977
  23. 13173977
  24. 13173977
  25. 13173977
  26. 13173977
  27. 13173977
  28. 13173977
  29. 13173977
  30. 13173977
  31. 13173977
  32. 13173977
  33. 13173977
  34. 13173977
  35. 13173977
Contact Seller

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
28,531KM
VIN WP1AA2A55PLB04711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,531 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 MACAN AWD 

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, PREMIUM PLUS, BC LOCAL

HIGHLINE FUTURE:

- Navigation System

-  Backup Camera& Parking Sensor

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Heated& Ventilation Seats

- Heated Steering Wheels

- Rear Heated Seats

- Lane Keeping Assists

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Bose Premium Sounds System

- Memory Seats

- Cruise Control

- Power Lift Gate

- Bluetooth Technology

- Variable Driving Mode

- Traction Control

- FM/AM Radio

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
75 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Regenerative Alternator
92-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
4.67 AXLE RATIO
Engine: 2.0L Turbo I-4
Full-Time All-Wheel
627.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Bodyside Insert
Collapsible Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
510 kgs (5
534 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2018 Audi A5 Technik/ S-LINE/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2018 Audi A5 Technik/ S-LINE/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 105,192 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda CR-V Sport AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Honda CR-V Sport AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 70,673 KM $29,495 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Leaf SV/ CLEAN TITLE/ NAVIGATION for sale in Richmond, BC
2013 Nissan Leaf SV/ CLEAN TITLE/ NAVIGATION 139,278 KM $5,995 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2023 Porsche Macan