<p>2023 SUBARU FORESTER TOURING</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Blind Spot Monitor</p><p>- Lane Keeping Assist</p><p>- Pre-Collision System</p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Dual Zone Climate Control</p><p>- Steering Assist</p><p>- Power Sunroof</p><p>- Power Seats</p><p>- Power Tailgate</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1750550682118_867074030431076 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>- Apple Carplay<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1750550682118_604353137773682 data-jodit-selection_marker=end style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>- Adaptive Cruise Control</p><p>- Voice Control</p><p> - Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><br></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span><strong>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</strong></span></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p>

2023 Subaru Forester

9,229 KM

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing
Used
9,229KM
VIN JF2SKEEC8PH544617

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,229 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 SUBARU FORESTER TOURING

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Heated Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Steering Assist

- Power Sunroof

- Power Seats

- Power Tailgate

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Apple Carplay

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Voice Control

 - Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Lane Centring Assist

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Bin
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
8-Way Driver Seat
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Hill Descent Control
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Electronic throttle control
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.700 Axle Ratio
63 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Tires: 225/60R17 All-Season
Express Open/Close Sliding Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

GVWR: 2
Radio data system
900 lbs)
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
shift lock
stolen vehicle recovery
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
x-mode
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Remote Horn and Lights
223 kgs (4
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation and Bluetooth streaming audio
SOS emergency assistance
enhanced roadside assistance
enhanced service appointment scheduler
speed alert
curfew alert
boundary alert
Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB)
integrated steering wheel audio controls
SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/Travel Link (free 3-month trial subscription included)
concierge
stolen vehicle immobilizer
vehicle security alarm notification
vehicle health
front and rear dual USB ports
Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch
auxiliary audio input in centre console and Subaru STARLINK connected services: advanced automatic collision notification
remote door lock and unlock
remote engine start and stop
remote climate control
remote vehicle locator (free 3-year trial subscription included)
normal and 7-speed manual mode and paddle shift controls
Front Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 2 settings for heat
10-way power-adjustable driver seat including 2-way lumbar support
4-way manually-adjustable passenger seat and whiplash reducing removable head restraints w/height and tilt adjustment
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 6-speaker system
Engine: 2.5L DI Subaru Boxer 4-Cyl 16V DOHC w/VVT -inc: Horizontally opposed
8 touch-screen infotainment system
Wheels: 17 x 7 Split 6-Spoke Aluminum Alloy -inc: Two-tone w/machined finish

