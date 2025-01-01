Menu
2023 SUBARU FORESTER WILDERNESS

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Steer Assist

- Power Sunroof

- Apple Carplay

- Auto Start& Off

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB)
Lane Centring Assist

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Tracker System
Instrument Panel Bin
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Mechanical

Lock-Up Torque Converter
Electronic throttle control
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
4.111 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler
Off-Road Suspension
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
2 Skid Plates
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
63 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
900 lbs)
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
shift lock
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
223 kgs (4
Dual-function X-MODE
Tires: 225/60R17 All-Terrain
CVT oil cooler
Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch
Front Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 2 settings for heat
10-way power-adjustable driver seat including 2-way lumbar support
4-way manually-adjustable passenger seat and whiplash reducing removable head restraints w/height and tilt adjustment
Engine: 2.5L DI Subaru Boxer 4-Cyl 16V DOHC w/VVT -inc: Horizontally opposed
Express Open/Close Sliding Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
STARLINK boundary/curfew/speed alert (subscription required)
Wheels: 17 x 7 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy -inc: Matte black finish
normal and 8-speed manual mode and paddle shift controls

