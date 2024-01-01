Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 SUBARU;TOYOTA BZ4X

8,910 KM

Details Features

$52,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 SUBARU;TOYOTA BZ4X

XLE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2023 SUBARU;TOYOTA BZ4X

XLE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
8,910KM
Used
VIN JTMABACA6PA041620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 8,910 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

XLE AWD Technology

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2021 Audi Q3 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Audi Q3 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic 61,534 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Sportage EX S AWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Kia Sportage EX S AWD 80,797 KM $27,299 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t 6A for sale in Richmond, BC
2017 Lexus NX 200t 6A 92,170 KM $29,989 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2023 SUBARU;TOYOTA BZ4X