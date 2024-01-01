$52,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 SUBARU;TOYOTA BZ4X
XLE AWD
2023 SUBARU;TOYOTA BZ4X
XLE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$52,999
+ taxes & licensing
8,910KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTMABACA6PA041620
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 8,910 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
XLE AWD Technology
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
2021 Audi Q3 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic 61,534 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Sportage EX S AWD 80,797 KM $27,299 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus NX 200t 6A 92,170 KM $29,989 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$52,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2023 SUBARU;TOYOTA BZ4X