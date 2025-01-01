Menu
<p>2023 TESLA MODEL 3 </p><p><span>TURE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSEPCTION REPORT</span></p><p><span>CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1745538079230_2554257133935973 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> FINANCE ONLY</span></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>Highlight Feature:</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Navigation System</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Back-up Camera & Parking Sensors</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Blind-Spot Camera</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Panoramic Sunroof</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Heated Seats</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Heated Steering Wheels</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Rear Heated Seats</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>-Keyless Entry</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>-Auto High-Beam Headlight</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Autopilot</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Pre-Collision Safety System</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- FM/AM Radio</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Bluetooth Technology </span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- AND MUCH MORE</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><br></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span><strong>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*</strong></span></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><p><br></p>

36,167 KM

$37,800

+ tax & licensing
RWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$37,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,167KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA8PF487160

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,167 KM

2023 TESLA MODEL 3 

TURE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSEPCTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL FINANCE ONLY

Highlight Feature:

- Navigation System

- Back-up Camera & Parking Sensors

- Blind-Spot Camera

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheels

- Rear Heated Seats

-Keyless Entry

-Auto High-Beam Headlight

- Autopilot

- Pre-Collision Safety System

- FM/AM Radio

- Bluetooth Technology 

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Rear Collision Warning
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
8-Way Passenger Seat
Smart Device Integration
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Digital Appearance
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Leatherette Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power adjustable front seats and custom driver profiles

Metallic Paint
Black door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear-wheel drive
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
3 Skid Plates
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
9.00 Axle Ratio
Motor: AC Permanent Magnet -inc: 430 km estimated range

Window grid antenna
8 speakers
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/7.6 kW Onboard Charger
10.4 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 60 kWh Capacity

