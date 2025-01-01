Menu
2023 Tesla Model Y

29,043 KM

Details Features

$43,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Tesla Model Y

12432184

2023 Tesla Model Y

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,043KM
VIN LRWYGDFD4PC939044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 29,043 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Unlisted Item

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2023 Tesla Model Y