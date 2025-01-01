$43,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Tesla Model Y
2023 Tesla Model Y
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$43,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
29,043KM
VIN LRWYGDFD4PC939044
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 29,043 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Unlisted Item
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited 108,949 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 46,158 KM $35,599 + tax & lic
2024 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid XSE AWD 11,952 KM $58,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
$43,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2023 Tesla Model Y