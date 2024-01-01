$56,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota 4Runner
2023 Toyota 4Runner
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$56,999
+ taxes & licensing
12,606KM
Used
VIN JTEUU5JR8P6110376
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 12,606 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
40th Anniversary Special Editi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
