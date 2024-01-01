Menu
2023 Toyota 4Runner

12,839 KM

Details Features

$56,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota 4Runner

2023 Toyota 4Runner

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
12,839KM
VIN JTESU5JRXP6140468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Rock
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 12,839 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRD Sport

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$56,999

+ taxes & licensing

2023 Toyota 4Runner