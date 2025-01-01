Menu
2023 TOYOTA 4RUNNER TRD SPORT

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER


Highlight Feature: 

- 360 Degree Backup Camera
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lane Departure Warning
- Pre-Collision System
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Bluetooth Technology
- FM/AM Radio
- Voice Control
- Variable Driving Mode
- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***
*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***
*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto
3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8
*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*
*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2023 Toyota 4Runner

56,025 KM

$62,880

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota 4Runner

4WD TRD SPORT/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

12776660

2023 Toyota 4Runner

4WD TRD SPORT/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$62,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,025KM
VIN JTESU5JR4P6097391

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,025 KM

2023 TOYOTA 4RUNNER TRD SPORT

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER


Highlight Feature: 

- 360 Degree Backup Camera

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Lane Departure Warning

- Pre-Collision System

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Running Boards
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Power Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Grille w/Body-Coloured Bar
Auto Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning
Pre-Collision System (pcs) and Rear Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
5 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
ADAPTIVE
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
5 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Standard suspension
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Solid Axle rear suspension
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
3.727 Axle Ratio
72-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
87 L Fuel Tank
2 Skid Plates
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Engine: 4.0L DOHC V6 VVT-i
737.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display

GVWR: 2
300 lbs)
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
858 kgs (6

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$62,880

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2023 Toyota 4Runner