2023 Toyota bZ4X

31,092 KM

Details Features

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota bZ4X

LE

2023 Toyota bZ4X

LE

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

31,092KM
Used
VIN JTMAAAAA4PA003051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 31,092 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

LE

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

2023 Toyota bZ4X