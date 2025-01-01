$37,499+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Camry
HYBRID SE
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$37,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
38,604KM
VIN 4T1B21HK0PU018527
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 38,604 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
SE Upgrade
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
2023 Toyota Camry