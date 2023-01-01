$39,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2023 Toyota Corolla
2023 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid LE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
14,752KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10199964
- Stock #: 1UBNA00236
- VIN: JTDBDMHE9P3000236
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Classic Silver (Met)
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1UBNA00236
- Mileage 14,752 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Corolla Hybrid LE AWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8