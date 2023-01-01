Menu
2023 Toyota Corolla

1,450 KM

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

1,450KM
Used
VIN JTDBDMHE5P3007720

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black (Met)
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1UBNA07720
  • Mileage 1,450 KM

Corolla Hybrid LE AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

604-273-3733

