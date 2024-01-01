Menu
2023 Toyota Corolla

5,994 KM

Details Features

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid SE AWD

2023 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid SE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
5,994KM
VIN JTDBDMHE9PJ004217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour celistie
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1UBNA04217
  • Mileage 5,994 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Corolla Hybrid SE AWD

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

2023 Toyota Corolla