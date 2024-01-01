Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Toyota Highlander

84,174 KM

Details Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota Highlander

Hybrid LE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota Highlander

Hybrid LE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
84,174KM
VIN 5TDBBRCH3PS122321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 84,174 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Highlander Hybrid LE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2023 Toyota Prius Prime SE for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Toyota Prius Prime SE 4,896 KM $45,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev SEL S-AWC for sale in Richmond, BC
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev SEL S-AWC 44,422 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE CVT for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Toyota Corolla LE CVT 23,257 KM $24,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota Highlander