Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Toyota Highlander

24,723 KM

Details Features

$56,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID xle awd

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID xle awd

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
24,723KM
VIN 5TDKBRCH3PS120665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 24,723 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Highlander Hybrid XLE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid 4-door Sedan eCVT for sale in Richmond, BC
2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid 4-door Sedan eCVT 55,265 KM $27,250 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Prius XLE AWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2024 Toyota Prius XLE AWD 31,677 KM $41,499 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 SR5 6A for sale in Richmond, BC
2018 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 SR5 6A 86,127 KM $41,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$56,499

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota Highlander