2023 Toyota Highlander

31,315 KM

Details Features

$60,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID xle awd

11955042

2023 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID xle awd

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$60,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,315KM
VIN 5TDABRCH6PS124754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 31,315 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PAINT
Highlander Hybrid XLE - Specia

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

$60,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2023 Toyota Highlander