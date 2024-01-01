$60,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Highlander
HYBRID xle awd
2023 Toyota Highlander
HYBRID xle awd
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$60,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,315KM
VIN 5TDABRCH6PS124754
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 31,315 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
PREMIUM PAINT
Highlander Hybrid XLE - Specia
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
2023 Toyota Highlander