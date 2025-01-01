Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Toyota Highlander

18,968 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12414015

2023 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
18,968KM
VIN 5TDKDRBH8PS509233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 18,968 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2020 Toyota Corolla 4-door Sedan SE CVT for sale in Richmond, BC
2020 Toyota Corolla 4-door Sedan SE CVT 10,955 KM $25,499 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Audi Q5 Komfort 40 TFSI quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Richmond, BC
2024 Audi Q5 Komfort 40 TFSI quattro 7sp S Tronic 7,445 KM $43,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback CVT for sale in Richmond, BC
2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback CVT 68,449 KM $23,500 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota Highlander