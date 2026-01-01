$51,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Toyota Highlander
XSE AWD
2023 Toyota Highlander
XSE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$51,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
36,100KM
VIN 5TDKDRBH9PS500346
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 36,100 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
XSE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
2025 Toyota 4Runner Hybrid 6,503 KM $90,888 + tax & lic
2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Sienna LE AWD 8-Pass 2,575 KM $53,999 + tax & lic
2025 Toyota Camry HYBRID XSE AWD 6,953 KM $48,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
$51,999
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2023 Toyota Highlander