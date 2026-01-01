Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Toyota Highlander

36,100 KM

Details Features

$51,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota Highlander

XSE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13508495

2023 Toyota Highlander

XSE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

  1. 13508495
  2. 13508495
  3. 13508495
  4. 13508495
  5. 13508495
  6. 13508495
  7. 13508495
  8. 13508495
  9. 13508495
  10. 13508495
  11. 13508495
  12. 13508495
  13. 13508495
  14. 13508495
  15. 13508495
  16. 13508495
  17. 13508495
  18. 13508495
  19. 13508495
  20. 13508495
  21. 13508495
  22. 13508495
  23. 13508495
  24. 13508495
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
36,100KM
VIN 5TDKDRBH9PS500346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 36,100 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

XSE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2025 Toyota 4Runner Hybrid for sale in Richmond, BC
2025 Toyota 4Runner Hybrid 6,503 KM $90,888 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Sienna LE AWD 8-Pass for sale in Richmond, BC
2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Sienna LE AWD 8-Pass 2,575 KM $53,999 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Camry HYBRID XSE AWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2025 Toyota Camry HYBRID XSE AWD 6,953 KM $48,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$51,999

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2023 Toyota Highlander