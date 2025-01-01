$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Toyota Prius
Prime SE
2023 Toyota Prius
Prime SE
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,700KM
VIN JTDACACU9P3001592
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cutting Edge Silver
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1UBNA01592
- Mileage 15,700 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
2023 Toyota Prius