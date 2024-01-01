$63,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Toyota RAV4
Prime XSE AWD
2023 Toyota RAV4
Prime XSE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$63,999
+ taxes & licensing
18,375KM
Used
VIN JTMGB3FVXPD142792
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 18,375 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
XSE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
2023 Toyota RAV4