$47,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Toyota RAV4
HYBRID XLE AWD
2023 Toyota RAV4
HYBRID XLE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$47,999
+ taxes & licensing
4,162KM
Used
VIN 2T3RWRFV3PW184627
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black (Met)
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 4,162 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
RAV4 Hybrid XLE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
2023 Toyota RAV4