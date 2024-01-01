Menu
2023 Toyota RAV4

8,481 KM

$54,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID XSE AWD

2023 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID XSE AWD

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$54,999

+ taxes & licensing

8,481KM
Used
VIN 2T35WRFV9PW155647

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 8,481 KM

Rav4 Hybrid XSE

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

$54,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2023 Toyota RAV4