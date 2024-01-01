Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Toyota RAV4

18,642 KM

Details Features

$47,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID XLE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID XLE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
18,642KM
VIN 2T3RWRFV8PW168648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 18,642 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

RAV4 Hybrid XLE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 12,250 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 HYBRID XSE AWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2024 Toyota RAV4 HYBRID XSE AWD 12,406 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 SUBARU;TOYOTA BZ4X XLE AWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 SUBARU;TOYOTA BZ4X XLE AWD 20,367 KM $40,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota RAV4