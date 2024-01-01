Menu
2023 Toyota RAV4

14,246 KM

$56,499

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4

Prime XSE AWD

2023 Toyota RAV4

Prime XSE AWD

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
14,246KM
VIN JTMGB3FV0PD152263

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey (Met)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1UBPA52263
  • Mileage 14,246 KM

XSE

$56,499

+ taxes & licensing

2023 Toyota RAV4