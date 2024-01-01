$58,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4
Prime XSE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$58,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22,924KM
VIN JTMGB3FV4PD156087
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blueprint w/ Black Roof
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 22,924 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Two Tone Paint
XSE
