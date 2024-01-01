Menu
2023 Toyota RAV4

22,924 KM

Details Features

$58,999

+ tax & licensing
11951760

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$58,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,924KM
VIN JTMGB3FV4PD156087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blueprint w/ Black Roof
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 22,924 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Two Tone Paint
XSE

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-XXXX

604-273-3733

$58,999

+ taxes & licensing

