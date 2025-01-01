Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Toyota RAV4

19,232 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID XSE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12134127

2023 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID XSE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
19,232KM
VIN 2T35WRFV1PW154606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 19,232 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE CVT for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Toyota Corolla LE CVT 51,937 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Highlander HYBRID xle awd for sale in Richmond, BC
2024 Toyota Highlander HYBRID xle awd 12,932 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited for sale in Richmond, BC
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited 90,057 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota RAV4