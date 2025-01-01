Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Toyota RAV4

49,133 KM

Details Features

$50,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID XLE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12174715

2023 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID XLE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$50,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,133KM
VIN 2T3RWRFV1PW186201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 49,133 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

RAV4 Hybrid XLE Premium

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 HYBRID XLE AWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Toyota RAV4 HYBRID XLE AWD 49,133 KM $50,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 for sale in Richmond, BC
2019 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 44,069 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota 4Runner for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Toyota 4Runner 57,296 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$50,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota RAV4