$54,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Toyota RAV4
Prime XSE AWD
2023 Toyota RAV4
Prime XSE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$54,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
78,494KM
VIN JTMGB3FV8PD128115
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 78,494 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
XSE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
2023 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid Ultimate 26,643 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
2023 Lexus UXh UX 250h AWD 70,038 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
2025 Toyota Corolla Cross L FWD 955 KM $33,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
$54,999
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2023 Toyota RAV4