$53,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Toyota Tundra
4x4 Double Cab Sr
2023 Toyota Tundra
4x4 Double Cab Sr
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$53,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
18,304KM
VIN 5TFLA5DA0PX087443
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1UBPA87443
- Mileage 18,304 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
SR5 TRD Sport
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
