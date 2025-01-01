Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2023 VOLKSWAGEN COMFORT</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Blind Spot Monitor</p><p>- Lane Keeping Assist</p><p>- Pre-Collision System</p><p>- Heated Seats<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1755562414822_8285124526980859 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>- Panoramic Sunroof</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Adaptive Cruise Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p>

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

22,295 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 4MOTION/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle
12879026

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 4MOTION/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12879026
  2. 12879026
  3. 12879026
  4. 12879026
  5. 12879026
  6. 12879026
  7. 12879026
  8. 12879026
  9. 12879026
  10. 12879026
  11. 12879026
  12. 12879026
  13. 12879026
  14. 12879026
  15. 12879026
  16. 12879026
  17. 12879026
  18. 12879026
  19. 12879026
  20. 12879026
  21. 12879026
  22. 12879026
  23. 12879026
  24. 12879026
  25. 12879026
  26. 12879026
  27. 12879026
  28. 12879026
  29. 12879026
  30. 12879026
  31. 12879026
  32. 12879026
  33. 12879026
  34. 12879026
  35. 12879026
  36. 12879026
  37. 12879026
  38. 12879026
  39. 12879026
Contact Seller

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
22,295KM
VIN 3VVMB7AX6PM034534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,295 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 VOLKSWAGEN COMFORT

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Heated Seats

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: 2-way power driver lumbar support and 8-way power driver seat w/power recline
VW Car-Net Safe & Secure (4 years included) Tracker System

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Standard suspension
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
60 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic
3.33 Axle Ratio
Regenerative Alternator
69-Amp/Hr 360CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Full-Time All-Wheel
455.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Engine: 2.0L TSI 4-Cylinder

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: 235/55R18 100H All-Season
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Collapsible Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
voice control
300 kgs (5
070 lbs)
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Wireless App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto
Volkswagen Car-Net (remote connectivity)
Apple CarPlay)
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st
USB type C port (x2) in front centre console
SiriusXM satellite radio and wireless device charging
Wheels: 7J x 18 Kingston Alloy -inc: wheel locks
Radio: 8.0 Touchscreen Infotainment System -inc: AM/FM
(x2) in rear w/increased charging performance 45W
(ACC) Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES S-AWC/ NO ACCIDENT/ LOW KM/ BACKUP CAMERA for sale in Richmond, BC
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES S-AWC/ NO ACCIDENT/ LOW KM/ BACKUP CAMERA 50,919 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350/ AMG PKG/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350/ AMG PKG/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL 28,811 KM $59,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL 100,359 KM $25,995 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan