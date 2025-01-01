Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2024 AUDI Q3 </p><p> TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION<br></p><p>NO ACCIDENT,<span> </span>BC LOCAL CAR</p><p> <br></p><p>Highlight Feature:</p><p>- Back-up Camera & Parking Sensor</p><p>- Blind Spot Monitor</p><p>- Lane Keeping Assist</p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Panoramic Sunroof</p><p>- Leather Seats</p><p>- Wireless Apple Carplay</p><p>- Keyless Entry</p><p>- Memory Seats</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1757812318665_5817189806271007 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2024 Audi Q3

14,515 KM

Details Description Features

$40,880

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Audi Q3

Komfort 40 TFSI quattro/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle
12970407

2024 Audi Q3

Komfort 40 TFSI quattro/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12970407
  2. 12970407
  3. 12970407
  4. 12970407
  5. 12970407
  6. 12970407
  7. 12970407
  8. 12970407
  9. 12970407
  10. 12970407
  11. 12970407
  12. 12970407
  13. 12970407
  14. 12970407
  15. 12970407
  16. 12970407
  17. 12970407
  18. 12970407
  19. 12970407
  20. 12970407
  21. 12970407
  22. 12970407
  23. 12970407
  24. 12970407
  25. 12970407
  26. 12970407
  27. 12970407
  28. 12970407
  29. 12970407
  30. 12970407
  31. 12970407
  32. 12970407
  33. 12970407
  34. 12970407
  35. 12970407
  36. 12970407
  37. 12970407
  38. 12970407
  39. 12970407
Contact Seller

$40,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
14,515KM
VIN WA1AUCF38R1051095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,515 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 AUDI Q3 

 TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL CAR

 

Highlight Feature:

- Back-up Camera & Parking Sensor

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Heated Seats

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Leather Seats

- Wireless Apple Carplay

- Keyless Entry

- Memory Seats

- Bluetooth Technology

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
4-Way Passenger Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
60.2 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic Automatic
3.329 Axle Ratio
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder
495.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Audi pre sense basic and front
manually adjustable passenger seat and 4-way power lumbar for driver's seat
320 kgs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 4MATIC/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 4MATIC/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL 57,886 KM $28,880 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ LOW KM for sale in Richmond, BC
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ LOW KM 65,663 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Tesla Model Y Performance AWD CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Tesla Model Y Performance AWD CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 81,455 KM $46,880 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,880

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2024 Audi Q3