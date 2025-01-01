Menu
2024 BUICK Envista  Avenir

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera& Parking Sensor

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Heated Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Apple Carplay& Android auto

- FM/AM Radio

- Auto Start& Off

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2024 Buick Envista

21,162 KM

$28,880

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Buick Envista

Avenir/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

12879020

2024 Buick Envista

Avenir/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$28,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,162KM
VIN KL47LCE20RB170470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,162 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 BUICK Envista  Avenir

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera& Parking Sensor

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Heated Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Apple Carplay& Android auto

- FM/AM Radio

- Auto Start& Off

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
STEERING WHEEL
Assist handles
Keyless Start
Air filter
head restraints
map pocket
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system
SHIFT KNOB
WIRELESS CHARGING
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues

Media / Nav / Comm

antenna
Active noise cancellation
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Power Options

Power

Convenience

Console
Power Outlet

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Stability control system
seat belts
brake
Hill start assist
Following Distance Indicator
Rear seat reminder
HD Rear Vision Camera
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats
Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare tire.)
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened

Windows

MOONROOF

Comfort

HEATED

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Suspension

Suspension

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
GVWR
Capless Fuel Fill
Engine air filtration monitor

Exterior

Tinted windshield
Mechanical jack with tools

Security

Cargo security cover

Additional Features

Rear
Steering
Stabilitrak
Armrest
Knee bolster
battery
door handles
alternator
liftgate
Visors
lamp
body-colour
ENGINE
Roof
brakes
headlamps
Front
Interior
floor
rear courtesy
steering column
12V
Assist handle
horn
Exhaust Tip
SEATS
Lighting
Turn Signal Indicators
2 keys
LED
USB Ports
WINDOWS
130 amps
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Mouldings
Tires
driver and front passenger
front passenger
Seat
Adjustable
4-wheel disc
Axle
blackwall
Electric
Lamps
Second Row
Tire
3-point
Mirror
centre
tilt and telescopic
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
upper
programmable
Vinyl
Audio system feature
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear-window electric
deep-tinted
non-variable ratio
spare
heated driver and front passenger
Mirror caps
TAIL LAMPS
Window
display
height adjustable
Sensor
Noise control system
STOP/START SYSTEM
Wheel
acoustic
70AH
reconfigurable
Shutters
active
covered
Engine control
Ride and Handling
Headlamp control
automatic on and off
front MacPherson strut
rear outboard
push-button
driver seatback
front passenger seatback
front passenger 4-way manual
laminated windshield
rear with Express-Down
electronic parking
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
body-colour bodyside
Door sill plate cover
overhead courtesy lamp
rear cargo compartment lamp
along with numerous noise canceling acoustic treatments to reduce
block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
flat-bottom
hidden
with armrest
cabin humidity
16 (40.6 cm) steel
premium 6-speaker system
Recovery hook
roof-mounted shark fin
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and Passenger Sensing System for front passenger
front lower grille
Key system
LED centre high-mounted stop/brake lamp
signature LED
rear 40/60 split-bench
folding (60 percent on passenger side)
2 lower anchors for outboard seating positions only
3 top tether anchors for all 3 seating positions
3.50 final drive ratio
front LED
pollutant and fine dust
manual learn (Does not monitor spare tire.)
frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; roof rail-mounted head-curtain for all outboard seating positions
rear stowable under rear cargo load floor
245/45R19 all-season
tilt-sliding with manual sunshade
4255 LBS. (1930 KG)
wrapped
single-note
compact spare 16 (40.3 cm) located under cargo floor
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass
2 (1 USB Type-A
charge-only
1 USB Type-C) located in lower instrument panel
760 cold-cranking amps
turned down
all seating positions with front pretensioners
Headlamp level
up/down adjustment
rear with cupholders
8 diagonal fully digital colour display
driver with Express-Down
front passenger with Express-Down
12-volt located inside front console
2 type-C located on back of centre console
ECOTEC 1.2L Turbo (GM-estimated 137 hp [102 kW] @ 5000 rpm
162 lb-ft of torque [219 Nm] @ 2500-4000 rpm)
Watts Link System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$28,880

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2024 Buick Envista