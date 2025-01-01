Menu
2024 CHRYSLER PACIFICA S TOURING-L AWD

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Power Sliding Door

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Apple Carplay

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2024 Chrysler Pacifica

6,352 KM

Details Description Features

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L AWD/S/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

12648030

2024 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L AWD/S/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
6,352KM
VIN 2C4RC3BG3RR196917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UC-7314
  • Mileage 6,352 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 CHRYSLER PACIFICA S TOURING-L AWD

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Power Sliding Door

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Apple Carplay

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear Cross Path Detection
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
GPS Antenna Input
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Disassociated Touchscreen Display
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated TechnoLeather Leatherette Steering Wheel
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Pirelli Brand Tires
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Fascia Air Deflectors
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.25 AXLE RATIO
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
71 L Fuel Tank
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
AWD Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Streaming Audio
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Active Noise Control System

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Soft Close Doors
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Interior Concealed Storage
Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Manual Recline
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Coloured Door Panel Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage
744 kgs (6
050 lbs)
Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
10.1 Touchscreen Display
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper
Driver And Passenger Heated Front Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2024 Chrysler Pacifica