Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2024 FORD MAVERICK XLT ST</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Automatic Climate Control</p><p>- Power Sunroof</p><p>- Pre-Collision System</p><p>- Apple Carplay</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Voice Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><p><br></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1745710025134_7773581323090921 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p>

2024 Ford Maverick

21,020 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford Maverick

XLT SuperCrew/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ST

Watch This Vehicle
12460087

2024 Ford Maverick

XLT SuperCrew/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ST

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12460087
  2. 12460087
  3. 12460087
  4. 12460087
  5. 12460087
  6. 12460087
  7. 12460087
  8. 12460087
  9. 12460087
  10. 12460087
  11. 12460087
  12. 12460087
  13. 12460087
  14. 12460087
  15. 12460087
  16. 12460087
  17. 12460087
  18. 12460087
  19. 12460087
  20. 12460087
  21. 12460087
  22. 12460087
  23. 12460087
  24. 12460087
  25. 12460087
  26. 12460087
  27. 12460087
  28. 12460087
  29. 12460087
  30. 12460087
  31. 12460087
  32. 12460087
  33. 12460087
  34. 12460087
  35. 12460087
  36. 12460087
  37. 12460087
  38. 12460087
Contact Seller

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
21,020KM
VIN 3FTTW8H32RRA49688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UH-5340
  • Mileage 21,020 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 FORD MAVERICK XLT ST

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Automatic Climate Control

- Power Sunroof

- Pre-Collision System

- Apple Carplay

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.





*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***



DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*



Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
Black rear step bumper
Fixed interval wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Grille w/Metal-Look Bar
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
52 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator
Axle ratio: 2.91
45-Amp/Hr 390CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
680.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Engine: 2.5L Hybrid -inc: auto stop/start technology
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 1.1 kWh Capacity

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
200 lbs) Payload Package
Dashboard Storage
359 kgs (5
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Coloured Door Panel Insert and Other Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 13,831 KM $47,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Cadillac Escalade 4WD Luxury/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ FACTORY WARRANTY for sale in Richmond, BC
2020 Cadillac Escalade 4WD Luxury/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ FACTORY WARRANTY 85,106 KM $58,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Civic Touring CVT/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER for sale in Richmond, BC
2020 Honda Civic Touring CVT/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER 85,502 KM $24,495 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2024 Ford Maverick