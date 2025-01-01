Menu
2024 Hyundai Kona N-LINE

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL


Highlight Feature:

- Back-up Camera & Parking Sensors

- Lane Keeping Assists

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Pre-Collision System

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Voice Control

- Power Sunroof 

- Heated Seats 

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Bluetooth Technology 

- FM/AM Radio

- CD Player

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Drive Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.


*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

$34,995 + tax & licensing

15,937 KM

VIN KM8HACA31RU079271

Exterior Colour White
Interior Colour Black
Fuel Type Gasoline
Drive Type All Wheel Drive
Transmission Automatic
Engine 4-cylinder
Doors 4-door

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
BlueLink
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Forward Collision Avoidance (Car/Ped/CYC/Junction Turning & Crossing)

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Bluelink+ Tracker System
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P235/45R19 All-Season
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
50 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.510 Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI DOHC 16-Valve Inline 4-Cyl

Media / Nav / Comm

2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Wheels: 19 x 7.5J Aluminum
column-mounted Shift-by-Wire (SBW) w/paddle shifters and drive mode select
005 kgs (4
420 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 Hyundai KONA