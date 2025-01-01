Menu
2024 KIA CARNIVAL EX

TURE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Features
- Backup Camera
- Lane Keeping Assists
- Lane Departure Warning
- Dual Zone Climate Control
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Power Sliding Door
- Push To Start
- Apple Carplay
- Bluetooth Technology
- FM/AM Radio
- Cruise Control
- Variable Driving Mode
- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***
*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***
*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto
3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8
*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UH-5494
  • Mileage 52,718 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Lane Following Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking Collision Avoidance-Assist - Reverse Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance (RCCA)

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Mini Overhead Console
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Conversation mirror
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Instrument Panel Bin
8-Way Driver Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Slide-N-Stow Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Tires: 235/55R19
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Wiper Park
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

180 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
72 L Fuel Tank
3.510 Axle Ratio
2 Skid Plates
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
90-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.5L GDI + MPI DOHC V6 w/D-CVVT

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
Manual Fold Into Floor
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Ped and Junction Turning)
Forward Collison-Avoidance Assist (fca-Jt: Cyc
Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Chrome Interior Accents
2-way lumbar and power passenger seat
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert
740 kgs (6
041 lbs)
Wheels: 19 Machine Finish Alloy
Advanced Smart Cruise Control w/Stop & Go

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

